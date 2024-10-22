TruGolf sees 2024 second half revenue up 8%-12%

Sees 2024 second half EBITDA greater than $500K. The company states: “The Company expects to report strong revenues for the second half of 2024 driven in part by new revenues from its franchising business, TruGolf (TRUG) Links, as well as by market adoption of new products launched earlier this year.” CEO Chris Jones said, “We have seen strong lift in interest, leads, and closes in Q2 and Q3 which has us excited for the dynamic growth ahead of TruGolf. The launch of our franchise concept has been very well received in the market and we expect it to continue growing in the years ahead. Additionally, our recently launched hardware and software products are finding broad market acceptance as a leading provider of golf simulator equipment. The combination of franchising and growing product sales should lead to strong revenues in the second half of 2024.”

