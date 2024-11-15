News & Insights

TruGolf revises FY24 outlook

November 15, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Total revenue for end of 2024 is expected to grow by 9%-13% as compared to end of 2023 levels. EBITDA for the second half of 2024 is estimated to range between $1,100,000 to $1,500,000, showing a return to profitability following significant investments made over the past two years in technology designed to drive significant, future growth and expansion opportunities.

