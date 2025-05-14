TruGolf Links Franchising Signs Giovanni Dinsay as First Franchisee in New York

TruGolf Links expands nationwide, welcoming franchisee Giovanni Dinsay, enhancing indoor golf experiences across Long Island and beyond.

Full Release





LONG ISLAND, NY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC (“TruGolf”), wholly owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), the leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today the signing of its newest franchisee, Giovanni “Gio” Dinsay. With over 27 years of experience in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Gio has built a reputation as a visionary in the wellness space. His private practice, founded 17 years ago, has grown from a single location to 20 high-performing outpatient clinics on Long Island and in Queens. Known for his deep connections within the orthopedic and chiropractic communities, Gio brings a trusted voice and proven leadership to TruGolf Links’ strategic expansion with the first presence in New York.





“I’ve always looked for innovative ways to support physical health and performance,” said Dinsay. “Partnering with TruGolf Links allows me to bring that philosophy into an entirely new arena—one that aligns performance, recreation, and rehabilitation in a powerful way.”





TruGolf Links, known for delivering immersive, high-tech golf simulator experiences, is expanding nationwide through a network of experienced entrepreneurs like Gio. His business acumen, local market expertise, and passion for helping others achieve their best make him the ideal partner to introduce and grow the TruGolf Links presence in Long Island.













“We’re excited to welcome Gio to the TruGolf Links family,” said Dr. Ben Litaien, CFE, Chief Development Officer at TruGolf Links. “His proven track record in scaling a successful business and his deep roots in the Long Island community make him a tremendous asset to our team.”





TruGolf Links is transforming the way golf is played, practiced, and enjoyed with state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators that blend realism, technology, and accessibility. With proprietary software, precision tracking systems, and immersive course simulations, TruGolf Links provides a best-in- class experience for everyone—from beginners to PGA professionals. In addition to recreation, TruGolf simulators are also being integrated into health, wellness, and performance training environments, helping individuals improve posture, coordination, strength, and range of motion through the game of golf.





"We started TruGolf Links because of our passion for golf any time of the year,” said Chris Jones, founder and CEO of TruGolf, Inc. “We need to ensure both owner-operators and investors are supported, and we’ve developed an innovative approach to achieve this by offering a variety of growth paths. We are thrilled to officially hit the ground running with our first-ever franchisee to deliver our tech-forward vision to golfers everywhere.”





The company is rapidly expanding across the U.S. through a regional developer model, partnering with high-level entrepreneurs and professionals who are aligned with its vision of bringing golf indoors to more communities, more often. The regional developer franchise allows them to build a network of franchise locations in their territory and participate in the revenues generated. The regional developer franchisees are also offered a reseller agreement to represent the full line of TruGolf products in their territory, a unique and unparalleled opportunity.





For more information about TruGolf Links, visit





www.trugolflinks.com





or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchising at





andrewj@trugolflinks.com





. Connect on the brand's social pages by visiting





https://www.linkedin.com/company/trugolflinks





and/or





https://www.facebook.com/trugolflinks/





.









About









TruGolf,









Inc.









Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf’s team has built award- winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.









About









TruGolf









Links









Franchising









While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory. For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit



:







www.trugolflinks.com/franchising





.











CONTACTS:







Brenner Adams





















b@trugolf.com





















(801) 298-1997



















trugolflinks.com













