TruGolf Holdings (TRUG) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for TruGolf Holdings (NasdaqCM:TRUG) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,175.00% from the latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in TruGolf Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUG is 0.00%, an increase of 81.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.56% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ewa holds 15K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 66.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUG by 54.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 53.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUG by 88.16% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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