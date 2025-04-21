TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Sales Growth and Narrowed Losses for 2024

TruGolf Holdings reported a 6.2% sales increase and narrowed net losses for 2024, with improved cash flow and operating efficiencies.
TruGolf Holdings, Inc., a leading golf simulator provider, reported its 2024 financial results, revealing record sales of $21.9 million, a 6.2% increase from 2023, bolstered by the successful launch of new products. The company's net loss narrowed to $8.8 million from $10.3 million in 2023, with significant contributions from non-cash expenses. Earnings per share showed a substantial improvement to ($0.76). CEO Chris Jones highlighted effective cost controls and a positive cash flow in the latter half of the year, ending 2024 with $10.9 million in cash. The company is set to open its first franchise locations in the U.S. by mid-2025, despite experiencing some product availability challenges in 2024. Overall, improvements in gross margin and reductions in operating expenses demonstrate the company's focus on operational efficiency as it continues to innovate in the golf technology space.
Potential Positives
- TruGolf reported record sales of $21.9 million in 2024, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2023, indicating strong market demand and successful product launches.
- The company narrowed its net losses by 14.5%, improving from a loss of ($10.3) million in 2023 to ($8.8) million in 2024, reflecting better financial management.
- Gross margins improved significantly to 66.7% from 61.9% in 2023, showcasing enhanced efficiency in production and cost controls.
- TruGolf ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, demonstrating improved liquidity and financial stability compared to the previous year.
Potential Negatives
- Received a delist determination letter from Nasdaq due to failure to maintain stockholders’ equity, indicating potential risks to the company's continued listing on the exchange.
- Limited cash flow generated from operations, with $4.0 million used in operations in 2024, which may raise concerns about ongoing financial viability and operational efficiency.
- Net loss of $8.8 million for 2024, despite narrowing compared to the previous year, indicates ongoing profitability challenges for the company.
FAQ
What were TruGolf's sales figures for 2024?
TruGolf reported record sales of $21.9 million in 2024, a 6.2% increase from 2023.
How did TruGolf's net losses change in 2024?
Net losses narrowed by 14.5%, totaling $8.8 million in 2024 compared to $10.3 million in 2023.
What is TruGolf's gross margin for 2024?
The gross margin improved to 66.7% in 2024, up from 61.9% in 2023.
When will TruGolf's first franchise locations open?
The first franchise locations are expected to open by the end of the second quarter of 2025.
What products did TruGolf launch in 2024?
TruGolf launched new, industry-leading golf simulator products that received enthusiastic market adoption in 2024.
Full Release
Salt Lake City, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today an overview of its 2024 results that were filed on Form 10-K on April 15, 2025. The Company reported record sales of $21.9 million, an increase of 6.2% percent as compared to 2023 sales. The gains were driven by continued enthusiastic market adoption of new hardware and software products launched earlier in 2024. Net losses narrowed by 14.5% to ($8.8) million for 2024, versus a net loss of ($10.3) million in 2023. Notably, 42% of the net loss for 2024 was due to non-cash expenses. EPS for the full year was ($0.76), a significant improvement from 2023’s ($857.35) loss per share.
Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “We are very pleased with our growing sales momentum for our upgraded and industry-leading golf simulators and software. Cost controls were effective and contributed to our greater cash generation in the second half of the year. We ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, and our debt went down. Interest in our franchise concept remains high and we anticipate announcing contracts for additional franchises in the United States throughout 2025. We now expect the first franchise locations to open by the end of the second quarter, with associated delivery of TruGolf simulators in the first half of 2025.”
Mr. Jones continued, “2024 saw the rollout of our new, industry-leading golf simulator products that were eagerly accepted by the market. While 2024’s sales growth was somewhat hindered by select product availability, we expect to continue setting the standard in the world of virtual golf with further hardware and software innovations arriving in 2025.”
Operations:
Gross margin for 2024 improved to 66.7% as compared to 61.9% in 2023. 2024’s loss from operations was 75% lower at ($2.1) million as compared to ($8.7) million in 2023. 2024 operating expenses declined by 22% or $4.7 million. These improvements were driven by implementing better cost controls, reducing discretionary spending and achieving greater productivity through enhanced operational efficiencies.
2024 SG&A expenses declined by 40%, or $4.4 million, in 2024 as compared to 2023. Non-cash stock compensation expense for the year was $658,000. Cash flow used in operations was $4.0 million in 2024, versus $6.1 million in 2023, an improvement of over 35%. TruGolf ended 2024 with $10.9 million in cash on the balance sheet.
As previously disclosed, on October 2, 2024, the Company received a delist determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its failure to maintain stockholders’ equity for continued listing. The Company has requested a hearing to appeal the delist determination, which has been scheduled for May 15, 2025.
Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,
www.sec.gov
About TruGolf:
Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.
Contact: Michael Bacal
mbacal@darrowir.com
917-886-9071
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,882,077
$
3,297,564
Restricted cash
-
2,100,000
Marketable investment securities
-
2,478,953
Accounts receivable, net
1,399,153
2,398,872
Inventory, net
2,349,345
2,119,084
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
116,619
262,133
Other current assets
45,737
-
Total Current Assets
14,792,930
12,656,606
Property and equipment, net
143,852
234,308
Capitalized software development costs, net
1,540,121
-
Right-of-use assets
634,269
972,663
Other long-term assets
31,023
1,905,983
Total Assets
$
17,142,195
$
15,769,560
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,819,702
$
2,059,771
Deferred revenue
3,113,010
1,704,224
Notes payable, current portion
10,001
9,425
Notes payable to related parties, current portion
2,937,000
1,237,000
Line of credit, bank
802,738
802,738
Margin line of credit account
-
1,980,937
Convertible notes payable
-
954,622
Dividend notes payable
4,023,923
-
Derivative liability
-
-
Accrued interest
661,376
459,872
Accrued and other current liabilities
999,307
1,125,495
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger
45,008
-
Lease liability, current portion
363,102
334,255
Total Current Liabilities
15,775,167
10,668,339
Non-current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net of current portion
9,732
2,402,783
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion
624,000
861,000
PIPE loan payable, net
4,068,953
-
Dividend notes payable
-
4,023,923
Gross sales royalty payable
1,000,000
1,000,000
Lease liability, net of current portion
305,125
668,228
Other liabilities
-
63,015
Total Liabilities
21,782,977
19,687,288
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ Deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 26,120,545 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2,612
120
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
172
-
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively
(2,037,000
)
(2,037,000
)
Additional paid-in capital
18,548,931
10,479,738
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-
(1,662
)
Accumulated deficit
(21,155,497
)
(12,358,924
)
(4,640,782
)
(3,917,728
)
Total Stockholders’ Deficit
(4,640,782
)
(3,917,728
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
$
17,142,195
$
15,769,560
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the
For the
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Revenue, net
$
21,858,864
$
20,583,851
Cost of revenue
7,271,512
7,825,768
Total gross profit
14,587,352
12,758,083
Operating expenses:
Royalties
706,214
709,640
Salaries, wages and benefits
9,314,415
9,681,323
Selling, general and administrative
6,669,684
11,027,332
Total operating expenses
16,690,313
21,418,295
Loss from operations
(2,102,962
)
(8,660,212
)
Other (expenses) income:
Interest income
106,400
108,011
Interest expense
(6,932,618
)
(1,730,908
)
Gain on fair value adjustment
142,319
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(270,594
)
-
Gain on investment
262,035
-
Total other expense
(6,692,458
)
(1,622,897
)
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(8,795,420
)
(10,283,109
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net loss
$
(8,795,420
)
$
(10,283,109
)
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted
$
(0.76
)
$
(857.35
)
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted
11,634,761
11,994
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the
For the
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(8,795,420
)
$
(10,283,109
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
607,415
58,641
Amortization of convertible notes original issue discount
728,278
97,111
Amortization of right-of-use asset
338,394
298,208
Change in fair value of derivative liability
142,319
Fair value of warrants in excess of fair value of debt
-
93,530
Bad debt expense
767,913
681,479
Change in OCI
1,662
-
Stock issued for services
119,959
5,872,529
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion
700,821
-
Stock options issued to employees
538,323
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Marketable investment securities
-
12,530
Accounts receivable, net
231,806
(1,335,714
)
Inventory, net
(230,261
)
2,396
Prepaid expenses
145,514
(114,385
)
Capitalized software, net
(2,070,742
)
-
Other current assets
(45,737
)
17,840
Other assets
13,662
(1,905,983
)
Accounts payable
494,215
596,434
Deferred revenue
1,408,786
(1,008,296
)
Accrued interest payable
201,504
615,582
Accrued and other current liabilities
(634,557
)
374,819
Other liabilities
(63,015
)
63,015
Lease liability
(334,256
)
(269,848
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,733,416
)
(6,133,221
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
-
(127,413
)
Purchase of short-term investments
-
(2,493,145
)
Sale of short-term investments
2,478,953
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,478,953
(2,620,558
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount
8,902,681
-
Proceeds from loan payable – related party
2,000,000
-
Proceeds from investment fund (PIPE)
2,112,560
-
Cash acquired in Merger
103,818
-
Debt refinance conversion
192,787
-
Proceeds from line of credit
-
1,980,937
Proceeds from notes payable
-
2,433,059
Proceeds from convertible notes
-
185,500
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan
(1,947,787
)
-
Repayments of line of credit
(1,980,937
)
-
Repayments of loans assumed in Merger
(100,000
)
-
Repayments of notes payable
(9,146
)
(107,569
)
Repayments of notes payable - related party
(535,000
)
(37,000
)
Dividends paid
-
40,150
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,738,976
4,495,077
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,484,513
(4,258,702
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
5,397,564
9,656,266
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
$
10,882,077
$
5,397,564
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
923,975
$
1,115,332
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Derivative liability related to warrants
$
142,319
$
-
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock
$
5,832,600
$
-
Convertible notes exchanged for PIPE note
$
2,419,622
$
-
Class A Common Stock exchanged in Merger
$
3,854,573
$
-
Class A Common Stock issued in Merger
$
1,154
$
-
Class B Common Stock issued in Merger
$
172
$
-
Termination of loan payable
$
1,875,000
$
-
Conversion of dividend note payable and accrued interest
$
-
$
3,925,273
Conversion of note payable to line of credit
$
-
$
257,113
Warehouse lease
$
-
$
537,994
