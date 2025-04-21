TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Sales Growth and Narrowed Losses for 2024

TruGolf Holdings reported a 6.2% sales increase and narrowed net losses for 2024, with improved cash flow and operating efficiencies.

Quiver AI Summary

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., a leading golf simulator provider, reported its 2024 financial results, revealing record sales of $21.9 million, a 6.2% increase from 2023, bolstered by the successful launch of new products. The company's net loss narrowed to $8.8 million from $10.3 million in 2023, with significant contributions from non-cash expenses. Earnings per share showed a substantial improvement to ($0.76). CEO Chris Jones highlighted effective cost controls and a positive cash flow in the latter half of the year, ending 2024 with $10.9 million in cash. The company is set to open its first franchise locations in the U.S. by mid-2025, despite experiencing some product availability challenges in 2024. Overall, improvements in gross margin and reductions in operating expenses demonstrate the company's focus on operational efficiency as it continues to innovate in the golf technology space.

Potential Positives

TruGolf reported record sales of $21.9 million in 2024, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2023, indicating strong market demand and successful product launches.

The company narrowed its net losses by 14.5%, improving from a loss of ($10.3) million in 2023 to ($8.8) million in 2024, reflecting better financial management.

Gross margins improved significantly to 66.7% from 61.9% in 2023, showcasing enhanced efficiency in production and cost controls.

TruGolf ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, demonstrating improved liquidity and financial stability compared to the previous year.

Potential Negatives

Received a delist determination letter from Nasdaq due to failure to maintain stockholders’ equity, indicating potential risks to the company's continued listing on the exchange.

Limited cash flow generated from operations, with $4.0 million used in operations in 2024, which may raise concerns about ongoing financial viability and operational efficiency.

Net loss of $8.8 million for 2024, despite narrowing compared to the previous year, indicates ongoing profitability challenges for the company.

FAQ

What were TruGolf's sales figures for 2024?

TruGolf reported record sales of $21.9 million in 2024, a 6.2% increase from 2023.

How did TruGolf's net losses change in 2024?

Net losses narrowed by 14.5%, totaling $8.8 million in 2024 compared to $10.3 million in 2023.

What is TruGolf's gross margin for 2024?

The gross margin improved to 66.7% in 2024, up from 61.9% in 2023.

When will TruGolf's first franchise locations open?

The first franchise locations are expected to open by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

What products did TruGolf launch in 2024?

TruGolf launched new, industry-leading golf simulator products that received enthusiastic market adoption in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TRUG stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Salt Lake City, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today an overview of its 2024 results that were filed on Form 10-K on April 15, 2025. The Company reported record sales of $21.9 million, an increase of 6.2% percent as compared to 2023 sales. The gains were driven by continued enthusiastic market adoption of new hardware and software products launched earlier in 2024. Net losses narrowed by 14.5% to ($8.8) million for 2024, versus a net loss of ($10.3) million in 2023. Notably, 42% of the net loss for 2024 was due to non-cash expenses. EPS for the full year was ($0.76), a significant improvement from 2023’s ($857.35) loss per share.





Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “We are very pleased with our growing sales momentum for our upgraded and industry-leading golf simulators and software. Cost controls were effective and contributed to our greater cash generation in the second half of the year. We ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, and our debt went down. Interest in our franchise concept remains high and we anticipate announcing contracts for additional franchises in the United States throughout 2025. We now expect the first franchise locations to open by the end of the second quarter, with associated delivery of TruGolf simulators in the first half of 2025.”





Mr. Jones continued, “2024 saw the rollout of our new, industry-leading golf simulator products that were eagerly accepted by the market. While 2024’s sales growth was somewhat hindered by select product availability, we expect to continue setting the standard in the world of virtual golf with further hardware and software innovations arriving in 2025.”





Operations:





Gross margin for 2024 improved to 66.7% as compared to 61.9% in 2023. 2024’s loss from operations was 75% lower at ($2.1) million as compared to ($8.7) million in 2023. 2024 operating expenses declined by 22% or $4.7 million. These improvements were driven by implementing better cost controls, reducing discretionary spending and achieving greater productivity through enhanced operational efficiencies.





2024 SG&A expenses declined by 40%, or $4.4 million, in 2024 as compared to 2023. Non-cash stock compensation expense for the year was $658,000. Cash flow used in operations was $4.0 million in 2024, versus $6.1 million in 2023, an improvement of over 35%. TruGolf ended 2024 with $10.9 million in cash on the balance sheet.





As previously disclosed, on October 2, 2024, the Company received a delist determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its failure to maintain stockholders’ equity for continued listing. The Company has requested a hearing to appeal the delist determination, which has been scheduled for May 15, 2025.





Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements





This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,





www.sec.gov









About TruGolf:





Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.





Contact: Michael Bacal







mbacal@darrowir.com







917-886-9071







TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,

























December 31,

































2024

























2023





















































ASSETS





















































































Current Assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,882,077













$





3,297,564













Restricted cash













-

















2,100,000













Marketable investment securities













-

















2,478,953













Accounts receivable, net













1,399,153

















2,398,872













Inventory, net













2,349,345

















2,119,084













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













116,619

















262,133













Other current assets













45,737

















-















Total Current Assets















14,792,930

















12,656,606





















































Property and equipment, net













143,852

















234,308













Capitalized software development costs, net













1,540,121

















-













Right-of-use assets













634,269

















972,663













Other long-term assets













31,023

















1,905,983























































Total Assets











$





17,142,195













$





15,769,560























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT





















































































Current Liabilities:











































Accounts payable









$





2,819,702













$





2,059,771













Deferred revenue













3,113,010

















1,704,224













Notes payable, current portion













10,001

















9,425













Notes payable to related parties, current portion













2,937,000

















1,237,000













Line of credit, bank













802,738

















802,738













Margin line of credit account













-

















1,980,937













Convertible notes payable













-

















954,622













Dividend notes payable













4,023,923

















-













Derivative liability













-

















-













Accrued interest













661,376

















459,872













Accrued and other current liabilities













999,307

















1,125,495













Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger













45,008

















-













Lease liability, current portion













363,102

















334,255















Total Current Liabilities















15,775,167

















10,668,339























































Non-current Liabilities:











































Notes payable, net of current portion













9,732

















2,402,783













Note payables to related parties, net of current portion













624,000

















861,000













PIPE loan payable, net













4,068,953

















-













Dividend notes payable













-

















4,023,923













Gross sales royalty payable













1,000,000

















1,000,000













Lease liability, net of current portion













305,125

















668,228













Other liabilities













-

















63,015























































Total Liabilities















21,782,977

















19,687,288























































Commitments and Contingencies





















































































Stockholders’ Deficit:











































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively













-

















-













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:









































Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 26,120,545 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













2,612

















120













Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













172

















-













Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively













(2,037,000





)













(2,037,000





)









Additional paid-in capital













18,548,931

















10,479,738













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













-

















(1,662





)









Accumulated deficit













(21,155,497





)













(12,358,924





)





















(4,640,782





)













(3,917,728





)



















































Total Stockholders’ Deficit















(4,640,782





)













(3,917,728





)



















































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit











$





17,142,195













$





15,769,560



















TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























For the

























For the

































Year Ended

























Year Ended

































December 31, 2024

























December 31, 2023



















































Revenue, net









$





21,858,864













$





20,583,851













Cost of revenue













7,271,512

















7,825,768













Total gross profit













14,587,352

















12,758,083





















































Operating expenses:









































Royalties













706,214

















709,640













Salaries, wages and benefits













9,314,415

















9,681,323













Selling, general and administrative













6,669,684

















11,027,332













Total operating expenses













16,690,313

















21,418,295





















































Loss from operations













(2,102,962





)













(8,660,212





)

















































Other (expenses) income:









































Interest income













106,400

















108,011













Interest expense













(6,932,618





)













(1,730,908





)









Gain on fair value adjustment













142,319

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt













(270,594





)













-













Gain on investment













262,035

















-













Total other expense













(6,692,458





)













(1,622,897





)

















































Loss from operations before provision for income taxes













(8,795,420





)













(10,283,109





)

















































Provision for income taxes













-

















-













Net loss









$





(8,795,420





)









$





(10,283,109





)

















































Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted









$





(0.76





)









$





(857.35





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted













11,634,761

















11,994























TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























For the

















For the

























Year Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















































Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net loss









$





(8,795,420





)









$





(10,283,109





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













607,415

















58,641













Amortization of convertible notes original issue discount













728,278

















97,111













Amortization of right-of-use asset













338,394

















298,208













Change in fair value of derivative liability













142,319





























Fair value of warrants in excess of fair value of debt













-

















93,530













Bad debt expense













767,913

















681,479













Change in OCI













1,662

















-













Stock issued for services













119,959

















5,872,529













Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion













700,821

















-













Stock options issued to employees













538,323

















-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Marketable investment securities













-

















12,530













Accounts receivable, net













231,806

















(1,335,714





)









Inventory, net













(230,261





)













2,396













Prepaid expenses













145,514

















(114,385





)









Capitalized software, net













(2,070,742





)













-













Other current assets













(45,737





)













17,840













Other assets













13,662

















(1,905,983





)









Accounts payable













494,215

















596,434













Deferred revenue













1,408,786

















(1,008,296





)









Accrued interest payable













201,504

















615,582













Accrued and other current liabilities













(634,557





)













374,819













Other liabilities













(63,015





)













63,015













Lease liability













(334,256





)













(269,848





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(5,733,416





)













(6,133,221





)

















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property and equipment













-

















(127,413





)









Purchase of short-term investments













-

















(2,493,145





)









Sale of short-term investments













2,478,953

















-





















































Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













2,478,953

















(2,620,558





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount













8,902,681

















-













Proceeds from loan payable – related party













2,000,000

















-













Proceeds from investment fund (PIPE)













2,112,560

















-













Cash acquired in Merger













103,818

















-













Debt refinance conversion













192,787

















-













Proceeds from line of credit













-

















1,980,937













Proceeds from notes payable













-

















2,433,059













Proceeds from convertible notes













-

















185,500













Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan













(1,947,787





)













-













Repayments of line of credit













(1,980,937





)













-













Repayments of loans assumed in Merger













(100,000





)













-













Repayments of notes payable













(9,146





)













(107,569





)









Repayments of notes payable - related party













(535,000





)













(37,000





)









Dividends paid













-

















40,150





















































Net cash provided by financing activities













8,738,976

















4,495,077





















































Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash













5,484,513

















(4,258,702





)

















































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year













5,397,564

















9,656,266





















































Cash and cash equivalents - end of year









$





10,882,077













$





5,397,564





















































Supplemental cash flow information:









































Cash paid for:









































Interest









$





923,975













$





1,115,332













Income taxes









$





-













$





-













Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































Derivative liability related to warrants









$





142,319













$





-













PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock









$





5,832,600













$





-













Convertible notes exchanged for PIPE note









$





2,419,622













$





-













Class A Common Stock exchanged in Merger









$





3,854,573













$





-













Class A Common Stock issued in Merger









$





1,154













$





-













Class B Common Stock issued in Merger









$





172













$





-













Termination of loan payable









$





1,875,000













$





-













Conversion of dividend note payable and accrued interest









$





-













$





3,925,273













Conversion of note payable to line of credit









$





-













$





257,113













Warehouse lease









$





-













$





537,994















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.