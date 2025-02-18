TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Sales Growth in 2024, Exceeding EBITDA Targets

TruGolf reported record sales of $22.5 million for 2024, surpassing EBITDA targets significantly.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. announced that its 2024 sales are expected to reach approximately $22.5 million, significantly exceeding previous growth targets of 9% to 13%. The company forecasts second half 2024 EBITDA will surpass $2.2 million, well above its initial range of $1.1 million to $1.5 million, with full year EBITDA also exceeding $1.2 million. CEO Chris Jones highlighted strong demand for their new golf simulators and games launched for the Multisport Arcade, which drove sales growth. Additionally, the introduction of the E6 APEX Course play, with extensive course offerings, and integration with IBM watsonx.ai contributed to this success. TruGolf plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year results in late March 2025 and maintains a positive outlook for franchise opportunities in 2025.

Potential Positives

TruGolf announced record sales of approximately $22.5 million for 2024, exceeding previous growth expectations of 9% to 13%.

The company anticipates second half 2024 EBITDA to exceed $2.2 million, significantly surpassing the original target range of $1.1 million to $1.5 million.

Strong demand led to the launch of new games and products, contributing to sales growth and showcasing TruGolf's innovative offerings in the golf technology market.

TruGolf expects to expand its franchise model, with additional contracts anticipated throughout 2025, demonstrating confidence in sustained growth and market interest.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on future sales growth and franchise development may indicate potential instability if market conditions shift or if anticipated growth does not materialize.

The forward-looking statements include numerous estimates and assumptions, which introduce a level of uncertainty that could lead to potential disappointments for investors.

Inventory shortages suggest a possible failure in demand forecasting or supply chain management, which could impact future sales and customer satisfaction.

FAQ

What are TruGolf's sales expectations for 2024?

TruGolf expects sales for 2024 to be approximately $22.5 million, a new record for the company.

How did the second half of 2024 perform in terms of EBITDA?

The second half of 2024 EBITDA is expected to exceed $2.2 million, significantly higher than the initial target range.

What factors contributed to TruGolf's sales growth?

Sales growth was driven by new game launches for the TruGolf Multisport Arcade and the E6 APEX Course play release.

When will TruGolf announce its fourth quarter and full year results?

The fourth quarter and full year results for 2024 will be announced in late March 2025.

What innovations does TruGolf implement in its products?

TruGolf integrates AI technology and offers gamified golf improvement plans to enhance the golfing experience for users.

Full Release



Record Sales in 2024





Significantly Exceeds Second Half EBITDA Target





Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, announced today an update to its previously issued guidance targets. In November the Company announced it expected sales growth for 2024 to be between 9% and 13%; with second half 2024 EBITDA in a range between $1.1 million to $1.5 million. Based on TruGolf’s unaudited fourth quarter results, the Company expects 2024 sales to be approximately $22.5 million, a new record and that second half 2024 EBITDA is expected to be in excess of $2.2 million, significantly more than the target range. Full year 2024 EBITDA is expected to be in excess of $1.2 million.





Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “We are very pleased with the growing sales momentum for our upgraded and industry leading golf simulators. Second half demand was so strong for some products that we simply ran out of inventory. In response, we have taken actions to adjust for the robust market adoption so that we can better deliver products during this dynamic growth period for TruGolf. Interest in our franchise concept remains high and we anticipate announcing contracts for additional franchises in the United States throughout 2025. We expect the first franchise locations to open before the end of the year, with associated delivery of TruGolf simulators in the first half of 2025.”





Growth in the 2nd half was attributable to the launch of new games for TruGolf’s Multisport Arcade including Hoops, Quarterback, Cornhole, and an update to the ever popular Wild West Shootout pushing sales of both Arcade software and hardware worldwide. Another primary driver was the launch of E6 APEX Course play with over 1,200 courses from around the world in 4K visual splendor, more than any company in the industry, with exclusive benefits for TruGolf’s APOGEE Launch Monitor customers fueling both hardware and software sales growth. This APEX release also included an integration





with IBM watsonx.ai





.





TruGolf expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results in late March 2025, on schedule with requirements for emerging growth companies as defined in the Jumpstart of Businesses Startup Act of 2012.





Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements





This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s forecasts for total sales and EBITDA discussed above. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.





About TruGolf, Inc.:





TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy.





From innovative uses for A



I



to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.