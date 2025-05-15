TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Doubling of Net Losses

TruGolf reported Q1 2025 sales of $5.4 million, with net losses doubling to $2.6 million compared to last year.
TruGolf Holdings, Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sales of $5.4 million, a 7.5% increase from the previous year's $5.0 million. However, the company's net losses doubled to $2.6 million, attributed primarily to higher interest expenses related to the conversion of convertible notes. Despite this, there was an improvement in earnings per share, moving from a loss of $0.22 to $0.09. CEO Chris Jones expressed optimism regarding the sales trajectory for the year, driven by new product launches and plans to address Nasdaq listing deficiencies. Furthermore, TruGolf expects to open its first franchise locations within 90 days and is focused on reducing debt and enhancing shareholder equity. Operating expenses increased significantly, leading to a higher loss from operations, while gross margins improved. The company is also experiencing a negative cash flow from operations compared to a positive cash flow in the prior year.
Potential Positives
- Company reported a 7.5% increase in sales year-over-year for the first quarter, reaching $5.4 million.
- Improvement in earnings per share (EPS) from a loss of ($0.22) in Q1 2024 to a loss of ($0.09) in Q1 2025.
- Management announced a plan to significantly reduce debt on the balance sheet and increase shareholder equity, which is a positive financial strategy.
- Gross margin increased to 68.0% in Q1 2025, up from 61.0% in the same period in 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million in 2025's first quarter compared to a net loss of ($1.3) million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial health.
- Operating expenses increased by 22.5%, contributing to greater loss from operations, which rose to ($1.2) million, revealing significant cost management challenges.
- Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a drastic decline from the $2.7 million generated in 2024's quarter, highlighting potential liquidity issues.
FAQ
What were TruGolf's Q1 2025 sales figures?
TruGolf reported sales of $5.4 million for Q1 2025, a 7.5% increase from $5.0 million in Q1 2024.
How did TruGolf's net loss change in Q1 2025?
The net loss for Q1 2025 was $2.6 million, doubling from a loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2024.
What are TruGolf's EPS results for the first quarter?
TruGolf's EPS for Q1 2025 was ($0.09), an improvement from ($0.22) in Q1 2024.
What investments is TruGolf making for growth?
TruGolf is focusing on reducing debt and launching new products and franchise locations this year.
What was the gross margin for TruGolf in Q1 2025?
The gross margin improved to 68.0% in Q1 2025, up from 61.0% in Q1 2024.
$TRUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $TRUG stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 121,153 shares (+283.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,645
- TABOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 47,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,677
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 41,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,804
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 36,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,170
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,969
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 17,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,224
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 17,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,132
Full Release
Salt Lake City, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today its first quarter 2025 results. The Company reported sales of $5.4 million, up 7.5% compared to 2024 first quarter sales of $5.0 million. Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million for 2025’s first quarter, versus a net loss of ($1.3) million in the 2024 period, driven largely by recognition of interest expenses associated with the conversion of convertible notes in the period. EPS for 2025’s first quarter was ($0.09), an improvement from 2024’s ($0.22) loss per share.
Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “2025 got off to a solid start and we expect the sales cadence to improve over the course of the year, driven by new product introductions. Management’s attention has also focused on addressing the previously reported Nasdaq listing deficiencies. The Company has announced a plan that will significantly reduce debt on its balance sheet and increase shareholder equity. This plan has been presented at a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing on May 15th and we expect to receive their determination in the near term.”
Mr. Jones continued, “We look forward to further growth in the business as we continue to innovate in creating the best virtual golf ecosystem in the market. We expect the first franchise locations to open over the next 90 days, with the associated delivery of TruGolf hardware and software solutions. We are optimistic that new products expected to launch in the coming months will be well received.”
Operations:
Gross margin for 2025’s first quarter improved to 68.0% as compared to 61.0% in 2024’s quarter. 2025’s loss from operations was 30.7% higher at ($1.2) million as compared to ($0.9) million in 2024. 2025 operating expenses increased by 22.5% or $0.9 million, driven by higher SG&A costs arising from higher third-party installation expenses, increased marketing costs and higher professional fees.
Interest expense jumped by $1.1 million as $1.7 million in principal amount of convertible notes and their$1.1 million associated accrued and make-whole interest converted to shares and their full interest costs were recognized in the conversion period. Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus generation of $2.7 million in 2024’s quarter, with the difference resulting from a growth in inventory in the 2025 period, as well as the greater net loss for the period.
Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,
www.sec.gov
About TruGolf:
Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,515,820
$
8,782,077
Restricted cash
2,100,000
2,100,000
Accounts receivable, net
1,579,614
1,399,153
Inventory, net
3,852,977
2,349,345
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
189,961
116,619
Other current assets
-
45,737
Total Current Assets
18,238,372
14,792,931
Property and equipment, net
192,711
143,852
Capitalized software development costs, net
1,710,652
1,540,121
Right-of-use assets
545,915
634,269
Other long-term assets
31,023
31,023
Total Assets
$
20,718,673
$
17,142,196
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,563,454
$
2,819,703
Deferred revenue
4,141,790
3,113,010
Notes payable, current portion
10,148
10,001
Notes payable to related parties, current portion
2,937,000
2,937,000
Line of credit, bank
802,738
802,738
Dividend notes payable
4,023,923
4,023,923
Accrued interest
565,402
661,376
Accrued and other current liabilities
2,823,067
999,307
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger
45,008
45,008
Lease liability, current portion
296,291
363,102
Total Current Liabilities
18,208,821
15,775,168
Non-current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net of current portion
7,137
9,732
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion
624,000
624,000
PIPE loan payable, net
5,165,893
4,068,953
Gross sales royalty payable
1,000,000
1,000,000
Lease liability, net of current portion
278,071
305,125
Total Liabilities
25,283,922
21,782,978
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ Deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 29,184,965 and 26,120,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2,918
2,612
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
172
172
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively
(2,037,000
)
(2,037,000
)
Additional paid-in capital
21,294,479
18,548,931
Accumulated deficit
(23,825,818
)
(21,155,496
)
Total Stockholders’ Deficit
(4,565,249
)
(4,640,781
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
$
20,718,673
$
17,142,196
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the
For the
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Revenue, net
$
5,389,230
$
5,012,022
Cost of revenue
1,726,199
1,959,023
Total gross profit
3,663,031
3,052,999
Operating expenses:
Royalties
225,320
329,888
Salaries, wages and benefits
1,946,816
1,841,595
Selling, general and administrative
2,725,119
1,825,201
Total operating expenses
4,897,255
3,996,684
Loss from operations
(1,234,224
)
(943,685
)
Other (expenses) income:
Interest income
54,596
30,587
Interest expense
(1,490,694
)
(384,854
)
Loss on investment
-
(3,912
)
Total other expense
(1,436,098
)
(358,179
)
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(2,670,322
)
(1,301,864
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net loss
$
(2,670,322
)
$
(1,301,864
)
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.22
)
Net loss per common share Series B - basic and diluted
$
(1.56
)
$
(1.14
)
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted
28,461,277
5,994,704
Weighted average shares outstanding Series B - basic and diluted
1,716,860
1,144,573
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the
For the
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,670,322
)
$
(1,301,864
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
115,300
36,105
Amortization of convertible notes discount
231,940
947
Amortization of right-of-use asset
88,354
82,454
Change in OCI
-
1,662
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion
1,087,513
-
Stock options issued to employees
3,341
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(180,461
)
468,422
Inventory, net
(1,503,632
)
(216,569
)
Prepaid expenses
(73,342
)
200,278
Other current assets
45,737
2,478,953
Accounts payable
(256,248
)
1,146,347
Deferred revenue
1,028,780
90,524
Accrued interest payable
(95,974
)
82,759
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,823,760
(321,090
)
Lease liability
(93,865
)
(80,311
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(449,119
)
2,668,617
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(64,159
)
(332,342
)
Capitalized software, net
(270,531
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(334,690
)
(332,342
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount
2,520,000
4,320,000
Cash acquired in Merger
-
103,818
Increase in other liabilities
-
18,545
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan
-
(2,082,787
)
Repayments of line of credit
-
(1,980,937
)
Repayments of liabilities assumed in Merger
-
(15,716
)
Repayments of notes payable
(2,448
)
(2,295
)
Repayments of notes payable - related party
-
(268,500
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,517,552
92,128
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,733,743
2,428,403
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
10,882,077
5,397,564
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
$
12,615,820
$
7,825,967
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
108,993
$
302,095
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock
$
1,655,000
$
-
Notes payable assumed in Merger
$
-
$
1,565,000
Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger
$
-
$
310,724
Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger
$
-
$
(1,875,724
)
