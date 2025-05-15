TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Doubling of Net Losses

TruGolf reported Q1 2025 sales of $5.4 million, with net losses doubling to $2.6 million compared to last year.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sales of $5.4 million, a 7.5% increase from the previous year's $5.0 million. However, the company's net losses doubled to $2.6 million, attributed primarily to higher interest expenses related to the conversion of convertible notes. Despite this, there was an improvement in earnings per share, moving from a loss of $0.22 to $0.09. CEO Chris Jones expressed optimism regarding the sales trajectory for the year, driven by new product launches and plans to address Nasdaq listing deficiencies. Furthermore, TruGolf expects to open its first franchise locations within 90 days and is focused on reducing debt and enhancing shareholder equity. Operating expenses increased significantly, leading to a higher loss from operations, while gross margins improved. The company is also experiencing a negative cash flow from operations compared to a positive cash flow in the prior year.

Potential Positives

Company reported a 7.5% increase in sales year-over-year for the first quarter, reaching $5.4 million.

Improvement in earnings per share (EPS) from a loss of ($0.22) in Q1 2024 to a loss of ($0.09) in Q1 2025.

Management announced a plan to significantly reduce debt on the balance sheet and increase shareholder equity, which is a positive financial strategy.

Gross margin increased to 68.0% in Q1 2025, up from 61.0% in the same period in 2024, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million in 2025's first quarter compared to a net loss of ($1.3) million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial health.

Operating expenses increased by 22.5%, contributing to greater loss from operations, which rose to ($1.2) million, revealing significant cost management challenges.

Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a drastic decline from the $2.7 million generated in 2024's quarter, highlighting potential liquidity issues.

FAQ

What were TruGolf's Q1 2025 sales figures?

TruGolf reported sales of $5.4 million for Q1 2025, a 7.5% increase from $5.0 million in Q1 2024.

How did TruGolf's net loss change in Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was $2.6 million, doubling from a loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2024.

What are TruGolf's EPS results for the first quarter?

TruGolf's EPS for Q1 2025 was ($0.09), an improvement from ($0.22) in Q1 2024.

What investments is TruGolf making for growth?

TruGolf is focusing on reducing debt and launching new products and franchise locations this year.

What was the gross margin for TruGolf in Q1 2025?

The gross margin improved to 68.0% in Q1 2025, up from 61.0% in Q1 2024.

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today its first quarter 2025 results. The Company reported sales of $5.4 million, up 7.5% compared to 2024 first quarter sales of $5.0 million. Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million for 2025’s first quarter, versus a net loss of ($1.3) million in the 2024 period, driven largely by recognition of interest expenses associated with the conversion of convertible notes in the period. EPS for 2025’s first quarter was ($0.09), an improvement from 2024’s ($0.22) loss per share.





Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “2025 got off to a solid start and we expect the sales cadence to improve over the course of the year, driven by new product introductions. Management’s attention has also focused on addressing the previously reported Nasdaq listing deficiencies. The Company has announced a plan that will significantly reduce debt on its balance sheet and increase shareholder equity. This plan has been presented at a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing on May 15th and we expect to receive their determination in the near term.”





Mr. Jones continued, “We look forward to further growth in the business as we continue to innovate in creating the best virtual golf ecosystem in the market. We expect the first franchise locations to open over the next 90 days, with the associated delivery of TruGolf hardware and software solutions. We are optimistic that new products expected to launch in the coming months will be well received.”





Operations:





Gross margin for 2025’s first quarter improved to 68.0% as compared to 61.0% in 2024’s quarter. 2025’s loss from operations was 30.7% higher at ($1.2) million as compared to ($0.9) million in 2024. 2025 operating expenses increased by 22.5% or $0.9 million, driven by higher SG&A costs arising from higher third-party installation expenses, increased marketing costs and higher professional fees.





Interest expense jumped by $1.1 million as $1.7 million in principal amount of convertible notes and their$1.1 million associated accrued and make-whole interest converted to shares and their full interest costs were recognized in the conversion period. Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus generation of $2.7 million in 2024’s quarter, with the difference resulting from a growth in inventory in the 2025 period, as well as the greater net loss for the period.





TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























March 31,

























December 31,

































2025

























2024









































(Unaudited)





































ASSETS





















































































Current Assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,515,820













$





8,782,077













Restricted cash













2,100,000

















2,100,000













Accounts receivable, net













1,579,614

















1,399,153













Inventory, net













3,852,977

















2,349,345













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













189,961

















116,619













Other current assets













-

















45,737















Total Current Assets















18,238,372

















14,792,931





















































Property and equipment, net













192,711

















143,852













Capitalized software development costs, net













1,710,652

















1,540,121













Right-of-use assets













545,915

















634,269













Other long-term assets













31,023

















31,023























































Total Assets











$





20,718,673













$





17,142,196























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT





















































































Current Liabilities:











































Accounts payable









$





2,563,454













$





2,819,703













Deferred revenue













4,141,790

















3,113,010













Notes payable, current portion













10,148

















10,001













Notes payable to related parties, current portion













2,937,000

















2,937,000





















































Line of credit, bank













802,738

















802,738













Dividend notes payable













4,023,923

















4,023,923













Accrued interest













565,402

















661,376













Accrued and other current liabilities













2,823,067

















999,307













Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger













45,008

















45,008













Lease liability, current portion













296,291

















363,102















Total Current Liabilities















18,208,821

















15,775,168























































Non-current Liabilities:











































Notes payable, net of current portion













7,137

















9,732













Note payables to related parties, net of current portion













624,000

















624,000





















































PIPE loan payable, net













5,165,893

















4,068,953













Gross sales royalty payable













1,000,000

















1,000,000













Lease liability, net of current portion













278,071

















305,125























































Total Liabilities















25,283,922

















21,782,978























































Commitments and Contingencies





















































































Stockholders’ Deficit:











































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively













-

















-













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:









































Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 29,184,965 and 26,120,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













2,918

















2,612













Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













172

















172





















































Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively













(2,037,000





)













(2,037,000





)









Additional paid-in capital













21,294,479

















18,548,931













Accumulated deficit













(23,825,818





)













(21,155,496





)



















































Total Stockholders’ Deficit















(4,565,249





)













(4,640,781





)



















































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit











$





20,718,673













$





17,142,196



















TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)

























For the

























For the

































Three Months Ended

























Three Months Ended

































March 31, 2025

























March 31, 2024



















































Revenue, net









$





5,389,230













$





5,012,022













Cost of revenue













1,726,199

















1,959,023













Total gross profit













3,663,031

















3,052,999





















































Operating expenses:









































Royalties













225,320

















329,888













Salaries, wages and benefits













1,946,816

















1,841,595













Selling, general and administrative













2,725,119

















1,825,201













Total operating expenses













4,897,255

















3,996,684





















































Loss from operations













(1,234,224





)













(943,685





)

















































Other (expenses) income:









































Interest income













54,596

















30,587













Interest expense













(1,490,694





)













(384,854





)









Loss on investment













-

















(3,912





)









Total other expense













(1,436,098





)













(358,179





)

















































Loss from operations before provision for income taxes













(2,670,322





)













(1,301,864





)

















































Provision for income taxes













-

















-













Net loss









$





(2,670,322





)









$





(1,301,864





)

















































Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.22





)









Net loss per common share Series B - basic and diluted









$





(1.56





)









$





(1.14





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted













28,461,277

















5,994,704













Weighted average shares outstanding Series B - basic and diluted













1,716,860

















1,144,573



















TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)

























For the

























For the

































Three Months Ended

























Three Months Ended

































March 31, 2025

























March 31, 2024



















































Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net loss









$





(2,670,322





)









$





(1,301,864





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













115,300

















36,105













Amortization of convertible notes discount













231,940

















947













Amortization of right-of-use asset













88,354

















82,454













Change in OCI













-

















1,662













Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion













1,087,513

















-













Stock options issued to employees













3,341

















-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable, net













(180,461





)













468,422













Inventory, net













(1,503,632





)













(216,569





)









Prepaid expenses













(73,342





)













200,278













Other current assets













45,737

















2,478,953













Accounts payable













(256,248





)













1,146,347













Deferred revenue













1,028,780

















90,524













Accrued interest payable













(95,974





)













82,759













Accrued and other current liabilities













1,823,760

















(321,090





)









Lease liability













(93,865





)













(80,311





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













(449,119





)













2,668,617





















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property and equipment













(64,159





)













(332,342





)









Capitalized software, net













(270,531





)













-













Net cash used in investing activities













(334,690





)













(332,342





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount













2,520,000

















4,320,000













Cash acquired in Merger













-

















103,818













Increase in other liabilities













-

















18,545













Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan













-

















(2,082,787





)









Repayments of line of credit













-

















(1,980,937





)









Repayments of liabilities assumed in Merger













-

















(15,716





)









Repayments of notes payable













(2,448





)













(2,295





)









Repayments of notes payable - related party













-

















(268,500





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













2,517,552

















92,128





















































Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash













1,733,743

















2,428,403





















































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year













10,882,077

















5,397,564





















































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year









$





12,615,820













$





7,825,967





















































Supplemental cash flow information:









































Cash paid for:









































Interest









$





108,993













$





302,095













Income taxes









$





-













$





-













Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock









$





1,655,000













$





-













Notes payable assumed in Merger









$





-













$





1,565,000













Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger









$





-













$





310,724













Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger









$





-













$





(1,875,724





)







