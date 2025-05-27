TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Outlines Plan to Regain Nasdaq Compliance Amid Shareholder Inquiries

TruGolf Holdings outlines its plan to regain Nasdaq compliance and requests an extension amid shareholder inquiries.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. has announced its strategy to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules after receiving a notification indicating a shortfall in stockholders’ equity. As of August 19, 2024, the company's stockholders' equity was reported at negative $10,508,104, failing to meet Nasdaq's required minimum of $10 million. On May 15, 2025, TruGolf presented a compliance plan to the Nasdaq Hearings panel and sought an extension to implement it, though a decision from the panel is still pending. Key components of the plan include converting a portion of accrued dividends to common stock, restructuring outstanding notes and warrants into preferred shares, establishing a $20 million Equity Line of Credit for future liquidity, and potentially executing a reverse split to meet pricing rules. CEO Chris Jones highlighted that despite inquiries regarding the Equity Line of Credit's purpose, the company currently maintains a strong cash position. The firm will hold a special shareholder meeting on May 30 to discuss these actions.

Potential Positives

TruGolf is actively addressing its compliance issues with Nasdaq by presenting a plan to regain compliance, which shows proactive management and commitment to uphold its listing status.

The company has secured a $20 million Equity Line of Credit, providing potential liquidity for future operations without negatively impacting shareholder equity.

The conversion of accrued dividends payable to common stock by founders may help improve stockholders' equity and demonstrate a commitment from leadership to stabilize the company financially.

TruGolf's strong cash position of greater than $10 million reassures stakeholders of the company's ability to meet its current operational needs while planning for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, which poses a risk to its continued listing.

There is uncertainty regarding whether the Nasdaq Hearings panel will grant the requested extension for compliance, increasing the risk of potential delisting.

The need for a reverse stock split, contingent on shareholder approval, indicates financial instability and could negatively affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is TruGolf Holdings' plan to regain Nasdaq compliance?

TruGolf plans to convert dividends into stock, exchange notes for preferred shares, and utilize a $20 million equity line.

When was TruGolf notified of non-compliance by Nasdaq?

TruGolf received notification of non-compliance on August 19, 2024, due to insufficient stockholders' equity.

What actions will TruGolf shareholders vote on?

Shareholders will vote on actions related to TruGolf's compliance plan at a special meeting on May 30, 2025.

How much liquidity does TruGolf currently have?

TruGolf maintains a strong cash position of over $10 million, sufficient for its current operating needs.

What is the purpose of the equity line of credit?

The equity line of credit is intended to provide liquidity for special situations without impacting shareholder equity.

Full Release



Salt Lake City, Utah, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, has clarified its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules in response to shareholder inquiries. On August 19, 2024, TruGolf Holdings, Inc. received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was ($10,508,104), and therefore, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A), which requires a $10,000,000 minimum stockholders’ equity standard (the “Equity Rule”). On May 15, 2025, the Company presented a plan to the Nasdaq Hearings panel on how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and requested an extension to execute on the plan. To date the Hearings panel has not rendered a determination. There can be no assurance that it will provide an extension or move to delist. The key provisions of the plan were:







A reverse split would be approved by the Board, subject to shareholder authorization, if necessary to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum pricing rules.







Chris Jones, CEO of TruGolf, had this to say about the plan. “The Company will be holding a special meeting of shareholders on May 30th to vote on actions relating to this plan. However, since disclosure of all details of the plan, the Company has received multiple inquiries requesting clarification of the purpose of the Equity Line of Credit that was entered into as part of the plan.” As reported in the Company’s first quarter Form 10-Q on May 15th. “TruGolf has a strong cash position of greater than $10 million which is more than adequate to satisfy its current operating needs. The line was put in place in the event that a special situation or opportunity may arise in the future so the Company could avoid debt when financing its actions.”











About TruGolf Holdings







TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy.



From innovative uses for AI



to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, whether the Company’s compliance plan will be accepted by Nasdaq and the Company’s expected future cash needs. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.





For more information about our products and upcoming innovations, please visit TruGolf.com.







Media Contacts:









TruGolf:



Michael Bacal: Phone: 917-886-9071;



mbacal@darrowir.com



Web:



TruGolf.com



LinkedIn:



@TruGolf





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.