TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Engages Eventus Advisory Group for Financial Services and CFO Support

TruGolf engages Eventus Advisory Group for financial services and CFO support to enhance operations and comply with Nasdaq requirements.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. has announced its engagement with Eventus Advisory Group, LLC to provide financial advisory and CFO support as the company aims to enhance its financial operations and meet its strategic priorities. Eventus, which has over 17 years of experience with micro-cap companies, will help TruGolf with financial management, technical accounting, and SEC compliance. This collaboration is expected to improve TruGolf's communication with shareholders and regulatory bodies. TruGolf is currently working on regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements by addressing its balance sheet and reducing outstanding liabilities, with a deadline of March 31, 2025. Both companies expressed optimism about the partnership, recognizing TruGolf's potential for continued innovation in golf technology.

Potential Positives

Engagement of Eventus Advisory Group signals a strategic move to enhance TruGolf's financial operations and improve shareholder communication.

Eventus' expertise in supporting micro- and small-cap companies reinforces TruGolf's commitment to financial stability and compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

CEO Chris Jones expressed strong confidence in the collaboration, indicating a positive outlook for future growth and operational improvements.

Potential Negatives

TruGolf is currently working with its Board of Directors to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, indicating potential financial or operational issues.

The company's efforts to improve its balance sheet by reducing outstanding liabilities and meeting Nasdaq’s shareholders’ equity requirements by March 31, 2025, may suggest ongoing financial instability.

The engagement of Eventus Advisory Group for CFO support indicates a need for external assistance to navigate complex financial challenges, which could raise concerns about TruGolf's internal financial management capabilities.

FAQ

What is TruGolf Holdings, Inc.?

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. is a leading golf technology company focused on enhancing the game through innovative technology solutions.

Who is Eventus Advisory Group?

Eventus Advisory Group is a CFO advisory firm with over 17 years of experience supporting micro- and small-cap companies.

What services will Eventus provide to TruGolf?

Eventus will provide financial services advisory, CFO support, and help manage financial operations and SEC compliance for TruGolf.

How will this partnership benefit TruGolf?

This partnership will enhance TruGolf's financial operations and support transparent communication with shareholders and regulatory bodies.

What is TruGolf's goal regarding Nasdaq compliance?

TruGolf aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements by addressing balance sheet deficiencies by March 31, 2025.

to provide financial services advisory and CFO support. Eventus has over 17 years’ experience in working with micro- and small-cap companies and will act as a key advisor to TruGolf as it continues to enhance its financial operations and deliver on the company’s strategic priorities.





Eventus specializes in supporting fast-growing companies and brings a proven track record of helping companies efficiently manage financial operations, technical accounting and SEC compliance issues. This support will help with TruGolf’s transparent communication with shareholders and regulatory bodies.





“We at Eventus are passionate about working with dynamic, high-growth companies like TruGolf,” said Neil Reithinger, Managing Partner of Eventus. “TruGolf has a strong history of delivering innovative golf simulation solutions and is a recognized leader in the space. We are excited to bring our expertise to support their continued success and financial stability.”





Chris Jones, CEO of TruGolf, expressed his confidence in the engagement, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to have Eventus on board. Their history of guiding companies like ours through complex financial landscapes supports our exciting path forward.”





TruGolf is currently working with its Board of Directors to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. Part of this includes TruGolf’s efforts on working to improve its balance sheet by reducing outstanding liabilities and evaluating other measures to meet Nasdaq’s shareholders’ equity requirements by their March 31, 2025 deadline. The company intends to consider all available alternatives to cure the deficiencies.





Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements





This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.





About TruGolf, Inc.:





TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy.





From innovative uses for AI





to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.





About Eventus: Eventus is a CFO advisory firm that specializes in supporting the office of the CFO for public and private companies, with services ranging from accounting, financial operations, technical reporting, regulatory and SEC compliance, audit and IPO preparation, corporate governance and transaction advisory services. Through these service offerings and the experience of the Eventus team, the firm helps businesses navigate complex financial landscapes so that Eventus’ clients can focus on sustainable growth.



