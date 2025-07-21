$TRUG stock is up 45% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRUG stock has now risen 45% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,047,152 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRUG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TRUG stock page):
$TRUG Insider Trading Activity
$TRUG insiders have traded $TRUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUMPHREY P POLANEN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $12,583
$TRUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TRUG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 121,153 shares (+283.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,645
- TABOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 47,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,677
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,969
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 17,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,224
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 17,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,132
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 14,865 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,232
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC added 12,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,294
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.