TruFin Reports Strong Growth and Profitability in 2024

TruFin (GB:TRU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TruFin PLC has announced impressive financial progress for 2024, with revenues expected to exceed £42 million, marking a significant 132% growth compared to the previous year. This surge is attributed to the strong performance of Playstack’s console and mobile divisions, contributing to the company’s first positive EBITDA of at least £3.5 million. Additionally, TruFin’s subsidiaries, Playstack and Oxygen Finance, are now profitable and poised for continued growth, making them attractive to potential acquirers.
For further insights into GB:TRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Stock Soars 40% on Hiring New Auditor and Averting Delisting
- ‘Stay Away for Now,’ Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock
- ‘Too Late to Jump In,’ Says Ladenburg About SoundHound AI Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.