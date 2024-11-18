TruFin Reports Strong Growth and Profitability in 2024

TruFin (GB:TRU) has released an update.

TruFin PLC has announced impressive financial progress for 2024, with revenues expected to exceed £42 million, marking a significant 132% growth compared to the previous year. This surge is attributed to the strong performance of Playstack’s console and mobile divisions, contributing to the company’s first positive EBITDA of at least £3.5 million. Additionally, TruFin’s subsidiaries, Playstack and Oxygen Finance, are now profitable and poised for continued growth, making them attractive to potential acquirers.

