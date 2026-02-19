TrueWealth Financial Buys $12 Million of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Key Points

TrueWealth Financial Partners bought 248,749 shares for an estimated $12.7 million (based on the average fourth-quarter trading pricing).

The firm's 13F showed a position of 248,749 shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

The ETF represented 11% of TrueWealth's reportable assets in the fourth-quarter 13F.

This new allocation makes FMB one of the fund’s larger holdings.

On February 04, 2026, TrueWealth Financial Partners disclosed a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB), making it one of the firm’s top holdings as reported in its 13F for the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 04, 2026, TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased 248,749 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average trading pricing during the quarter, was $12.7 million. This made FMB a top position in the fund, representing 11% of reported assets under management (AUM).

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPIB: $12.8 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FMB: $12.7 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAX: $8.2 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $6.4 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPTM: $6.3 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of February 04, 2026, shares were priced at $51.54, up 4.27% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.2 percentage points.

The fund's dividend yield stood at 3.36% as of February 05, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.9 billion Dividend yield 3.36% Price (as of market close February 4, 2026) $51.54 1-year total return 4.27%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy centers on allocating at least 80% of net assets to municipal debt securities that generate income exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Top state exposure includes Texas (13.5%), Florida (7.3%), and New York (6.3%).

The ETF is structured as an open-end fund and is listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is a municipal bond ETF with a net asset value of $1.9 billion, offering investors tax-exempt income through exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) provides a 3.36% dividend yield and offers tax-advantaged income in a liquid, exchange-traded format.

What this transaction means for investors

TrueWealth Financial Partners added several stock and bond ETFs in the quarter, including the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. This purchase, along with additions of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity (DFAC) and others, demonstrates a balanced investment strategy that targets growth and income.

Fund managers often adjust their portfolios to account for changing market conditions, economic outlooks, shifts in interest rates, and inflows and outflows of investor capital. Interest rates have shown potential to come down. This is especially true given the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward rate cuts to stimulate the economy.

Adding more bonds, particularly a tax-free option like FMB, could pay off a year from now if interest rates are lower. Buying quality bond ETFs now could be a smart strategy to generate more income and returns, in anticipation of the possibility that interest rates continue to fall in 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

