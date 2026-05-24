TrueWealth Exits $12.8 Million FMB Position -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

TrueWealth Financial Partners sold 248,749 shares of FMB for an estimated transaction value of $12.8 million.

This was a full exit of TrueWealth's FMB position.

FMB had represented 10.5% of TrueWealth's AUM as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, TrueWealth Financial Partners sold all 248,749 shares it held in the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $12.8 million based on the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

TrueWealth Financial Partners fully exited its FMB position.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VOO: $47.4 million (18.9% of AUM) NYSE: VBR: $20.6 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE: VEA: $18.4 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $15.3 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGSH: $15.3 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of May 22, 2026, shares of FMB were trading at $50.67, up about 6.2% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 22 percentage points, while outperforming its Muni National Intermediate category benchmark by roughly 0.3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.0 billion Dividend yield 3.48% Expense ratio 0.39% 1-year return (as of 5/22/26) 6.18%

ETF snapshot

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax.

At least 80% of assets are allocated to federally tax-exempt municipal bonds, with a secondary focus on long-term capital appreciation.

The fund's active management approach allows for dynamic allocation within the municipal bond market, targeting both income and capital preservation.

FMB is designed for tax-sensitive investors seeking stable, tax-advantaged income and diversification in the fixed-income space.

What this transaction means for investors

When an institutional investor fully exits a position that previously made up more than 10% of its portfolio, it's worth pausing to ask why -- even if the answer is likely routine.

A sale like this doesn't necessarily reflect a changed view on municipal bonds. Wealth managers regularly rebalance portfolios in response to shifting risk profiles, tax strategy changes, or simply to redeploy capital where they see better opportunities. The timing -- during a quarter when TrueWealth appears to have significantly restructured its overall portfolio, moving toward an equity-heavy, index-fund-oriented lineup -- suggests this may be part of a broader strategic pivot rather than a muni-specific call.

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For investors who hold FMB independently or are considering it, the fund is worth evaluating on its own merits. Municipal bonds have historically offered a compelling after-tax yield advantage for investors in higher income brackets, and FMB's active management gives it flexibility to navigate interest rate shifts that passive muni funds can’t. With a dividend yield of 3.48% and a relatively modest 0.39% expense ratio for an actively managed strategy, FMB remains a reasonable option for tax-sensitive fixed income investors -- even if one large institutional holder has moved on. However, for most everyday investors who aren’t in higher tax brackets, a simple low-cost total bond market index fund is likely the better starting point.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.