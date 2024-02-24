TrueCar (TRUE) Price Target Increased by 23.47% to 4.11

The average one-year price target for TrueCar (NasdaqGS:TRUE) has been revised to 4.11 / share. This is an increase of 23.47% from the prior estimate of 3.33 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from the latest reported closing price of 3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueCar. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUE is 0.09%, an increase of 40.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 76,346K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,365K shares representing 20.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 8,151K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 50.36% over the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 7,962K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,570K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,119K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Truecar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as TrueCar seeks to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in its belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

