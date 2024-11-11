News & Insights

Stocks

TrueCar price target raised to $4 from $3.30 at B. Riley

November 11, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Naved Khan raised the firm’s price target on TrueCar (TRUE) to $4 from $3.30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. TrueCar’s Q3 results were slightly better on the top line, while EBITDA was modestly below, and B. Riley is encouraged by double-digit growth in units, which was entirely driven by strength in the Affinity network and was a key contributor to the better top-line performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains on the sidelines, as it feels the stock already reflects reasonable prospects for growth and profitability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.