TrueCar participates in a conference call with Lake Street

Conference call with CFO Foley will be held on December 3 at 11 am hosted by Lake Street. Webcast Link

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.