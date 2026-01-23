Markets

Truecaller Shares Preliminary Q4 2025 Results Amid Advertising Slowdowns

January 23, 2026 — 10:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Truecaller AB (TRUBF), a communications platform, on Friday has released its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total net sales for the quarter are expected to decline 1 percent year-over-year in constant currencies, reaching SEK 451 million, compared to SEK 523 million in the prior-year period.

Advertising revenues fell 22% in constant currencies to SEK 255.2 million, reflecting ongoing challenges with the company's largest demand partner. In contrast, recurring revenues rose 51% to SEK 193.7 million, driven by a 53% increase in Premium revenues to SEK 106.0 million and a 48% growth in Truecaller for Business revenues to SEK 87.7 million.

EBITDA is expected to decline 34% in constant currencies to SEK 103 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.8% compared to 38.5% a year ago. Net profit fell to SEK 60.4 million from SEK 150.4 million.

The company reported a 14% year-over-year increase in average non-iOS monthly active users, reaching 454.2 million. Adjusting for one-off items, EBITDA would have been SEK 126 million with a margin of around 30%.

TRUBF is currently trading at $1.95 on the OTC Markets.

