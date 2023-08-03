TrueBlue (TBI) Price Target Decreased by 7.69% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an decrease of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 22.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.45% from the latest reported closing price of 14.95 / share.

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueBlue. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBI is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 36,174K shares. The put/call ratio of TBI is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,575K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,511K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,386K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 13.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 11.08% over the last quarter.

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

