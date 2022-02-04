TrueBlue, Inc. Just Recorded A 17% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a pretty great week for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$28.53 in the week since its latest full-year results. Revenues were US$2.2b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.74 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 17%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:TBI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from TrueBlue's four analysts is for revenues of US$2.32b in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 19% to US$2.08. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.08 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$37.67, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on TrueBlue, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$39.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that TrueBlue is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 6.8% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although TrueBlue's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$37.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for TrueBlue going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for TrueBlue that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.