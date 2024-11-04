News & Insights

TrueBlue Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

November 04, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Trueblue ( (TBI) ) has provided an update.

TrueBlue reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 with a 19% decline in revenue to $382 million compared to the previous year, resulting in a net loss of $8 million. Despite these hurdles, the company is focusing on strategic priorities like digital transformation and expanding its market presence to better position itself for future growth. TrueBlue remains debt-free with $15 million in cash and continues to engage with clients while scaling operations to align with market demands.

