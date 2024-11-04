TrueBlue Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

Trueblue ( (TBI) ) has provided an update.

TrueBlue reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 with a 19% decline in revenue to $382 million compared to the previous year, resulting in a net loss of $8 million. Despite these hurdles, the company is focusing on strategic priorities like digital transformation and expanding its market presence to better position itself for future growth. TrueBlue remains debt-free with $15 million in cash and continues to engage with clients while scaling operations to align with market demands.

For a thorough assessment of TBI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.