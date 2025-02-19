TRUEBLUE Earnings Results: $TBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRUEBLUE ($TBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $385,950,000, missing estimates of $388,854,373 by $-2,904,373.
TRUEBLUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of TRUEBLUE stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 441,108 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,705,307
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 406,405 shares (+262.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,413,802
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC added 341,136 shares (+852.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,865,542
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 250,387 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,250
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 248,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,963,560
- UBS GROUP AG added 243,696 shares (+1274.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,047,046
- ADVANTAGE ALPHA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 235,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,980,106
TRUEBLUE Government Contracts
We have seen $784,213 of award payments to $TBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EO14042 FY23 JANITORIAL SERVICE AT SANTA BARBARA ATCT, MONTGOMERY ATCT, BROWN ATCT, ONTARIO DDH, BRACKETT A...: $784,213
