TrueBlue CFO Derrek Gafford Resigns, Carl Schweihs Named Replacement

October 10, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TrueBlue (TBI), a provider of specialized workforce solutions, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer of two decades Derrek Gafford has resigned to explore other opportunities.

Gafford will be succeeded by Carl Schweihs who is the current chief operating officer and president of TrueBlue's People Management division, effective October 30.

Previously, Schweihs has held several positions including Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Vice President of Finance and Controller.

"In conjunction with Carl Schweihs' appointment as CFO, Jerry Wimer has been promoted to General Manager of PeopleManagement's on-site staffing business and will serve as Acting President of PeopleManagement," the company said.

On Monday, TrueBlue shares closed at $15.01 down 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.

