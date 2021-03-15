Brigantine Acquisition, the sixth blank check company formed by True Wind Capital targeting the tech sector, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $600 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $600 million by offering 60 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $100 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to forward purchase agreements with several institutional accredited investors. At the proposed deal size, Brigantine Acquisition would command a market value of $750 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman James Greene Jr., who is a founding partner and member of the investment committee at True Wind Capital. The company plans to target private, high-growth, and high-quality technology businesses, specifically those with overall transaction values between $2 billion and $10 billion.



True Wind Capital's other SPACs include Mistico Acquisition (TWCMU), which filed concurrently with Brigantine Acquisition; Galliot Acquisition (TWCGU) and Bilander Acquisition (TWCBU), which filed last month; Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NEBC; -1% from $10 offer price), which went public in December 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with dog walking platform Rover; TWC Tech Holdings II (TWCTU; +6%), which went public in September 2020; and Nebula Acquisition, which successfully completed its combination with Open Lending (LPRO; +301%) this past June.



Brigantine Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BRIGU. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article True Wind Capital's SPAC Brigantine Acquisition files for a $600 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.