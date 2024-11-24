News & Insights

True North Copper’s Strategic Recapitalization and Equity Raise

November 24, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper is moving forward with a recapitalization and equity raising initiative, aiming to strengthen its financial position. The company is preparing a prospectus to support the secondary trading of shares, making them available for interested investors. This strategic move is part of True North’s ongoing efforts to explore and evaluate its copper assets in the coming months.

