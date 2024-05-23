True North Copper’s Strategic Capital Raising Move

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited announces an accelerated entitlement offer to raise approximately $16.7 million, allowing shareholders to purchase one new share for every two shares held at $0.056 each. Participants can also apply for additional shares through the Shortfall Offer. Additionally, the company offers a separate Placement Offer for institutional investors to raise about $7.6 million, with both offers fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity and Morgans.

