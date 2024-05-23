True North Copper’s Major Securities Issue

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced a new accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, proposing to issue a whopping 298,210,083 ordinary fully paid securities. Trading is set to resume on an ex-entitlement basis on May 27, 2024, with the offer closing date for retail security holders on June 12, 2024. This significant move aims to increase the company’s capital and offer value to its current and prospective shareholders.

