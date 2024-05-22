True North Copper’s Exclusive Investor Insights

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper has released a confidential investor presentation for May 2024, emphasizing that the information provided is not an offer orinvestment advice and is intended solely for the recipient’s use. The presentation highlights that it contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. It is noted that the presentation is based on current summaries and historical financial data relevant as of the date of the presentation, and it strictly adheres to the Australian JORC Code for reporting mineral resources and ore reserves.

