True North Copper Reschedules Equity Raising Dates

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced an adjusted timetable for its Equity Raising, moving the Record Date for the Retail Entitlement Offer to 28 May 2024 and the quotation date for new shares to 31 May 2024. The changes, prompted by the mandated ASX timetable, are detailed in the Replacement Prospectus released to the ASX. Investors can anticipate the Retail Entitlement Offer to open on 31 May 2024, with new shares from this offer expected to commence trading on 20 June 2024.

