News & Insights

Stocks

True North Copper Reschedules Equity Raising Dates

May 23, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced an adjusted timetable for its Equity Raising, moving the Record Date for the Retail Entitlement Offer to 28 May 2024 and the quotation date for new shares to 31 May 2024. The changes, prompted by the mandated ASX timetable, are detailed in the Replacement Prospectus released to the ASX. Investors can anticipate the Retail Entitlement Offer to open on 31 May 2024, with new shares from this offer expected to commence trading on 20 June 2024.

For further insights into AU:TNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.