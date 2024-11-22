True North Copper Plans Recapitalization for ASX Reinstatement

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited is holding a virtual annual general meeting on December 23, 2024, to discuss the company’s recapitalization plan, which is crucial for reinstating its shares on the ASX. Shareholders are urged to vote on key resolutions that will determine the company’s financial future, as their approval is necessary for the recapitalization to proceed. Failure to pass these resolutions may lead to liquidation or asset sale, impacting shareholder returns.

