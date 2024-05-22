News & Insights

Stocks

True North Copper Plans New Share Issue

May 22, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced a new securities issue set for the 31st of May, 2024, proposing to issue a maximum of 135,237,504 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX code TNC. The announcement, dated 23rd of May, 2024, details the company’s intention to place the securities through a disclosure document or Product Disclosure Statement, with aspirations to have them quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:TNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.