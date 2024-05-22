True North Copper Plans New Share Issue

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced a new securities issue set for the 31st of May, 2024, proposing to issue a maximum of 135,237,504 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX code TNC. The announcement, dated 23rd of May, 2024, details the company’s intention to place the securities through a disclosure document or Product Disclosure Statement, with aspirations to have them quoted on the ASX.

