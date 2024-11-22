True North Copper Plans Major Share Issue

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited is set to issue up to 950 million ordinary fully paid shares, aiming to strengthen its financial position. The proposed securities are expected to be issued by December 31, 2024, pending ASX approval. This strategic move could attract investors looking for potential growth in the copper industry.

