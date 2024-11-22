True North Copper Plans Major Share Issuance

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced the proposed issuance of 100 million fully paid ordinary shares, set for December 31, 2024, as part of a new placement. This move, disclosed on November 22, 2024, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to potentially enhance liquidity and investor interest in the market.

