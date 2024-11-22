True North Copper Plans Major Security Issuance

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced a proposal to issue 12 billion ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for December 31, 2024. This strategic move is anticipated to facilitate capital growth and attract investor interest in the company’s potential. The proposed security issuance reflects True North Copper’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

