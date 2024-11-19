News & Insights

True North Copper Plans Major Recapitalization Move

November 19, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper is undergoing a significant recapitalization effort following the appointment of voluntary administrators to manage its assets. The company plans to raise up to $60 million through an equity raising scheme, allowing it to discharge debt and focus on future exploration and resource development. This move aims to stabilize the company financially and prepare it for potential future growth.

