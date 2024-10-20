News & Insights

True North Copper Initiates Trading Halt for Financing Update

October 20, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release important updates regarding proposed financing arrangements. The halt is expected to last until either an announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on these developments.

