True North Copper Delays Financial Reports Amid Administration

October 24, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has appointed KordaMentha as voluntary administrators, delaying its financial reporting and annual general meeting obligations. This move allows True North to defer these responsibilities for up to 24 months while seeking a resolution to its financial challenges. Investors should monitor developments closely as the company navigates this period of administration.

