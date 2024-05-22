News & Insights

True North Copper Awaits Key Capital Raising Update

May 22, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce the results of its accelerated entitlement offer’s institutional component. The halt will remain in effect until normal trading resumes on Monday, 27 May 2024. The company is planning a capital raising initiative and expects to provide an announcement before the trading halt is lifted.

