True North Copper Announces Security Consolidation

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.
True North Copper Limited has announced a consolidation of its securities, affecting its ordinary shares and various options and warrants. This move will see the exercise price of warrants increase significantly from 11.27 cents to $11.27 post-consolidation. Investors should consider the impact of these changes on their portfolios.
