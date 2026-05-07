True North Boosts Flexible Bond Position by $6 Million Amid Rate Volatility

Key Points

Acquired 151,556 shares of FLXR; estimated transaction value $5.99 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.83 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Change represents 0.68% of True North Advisors, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 508,913 shares valued at $19.98 million.

FLXR now accounts for 2.28% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 7, 2026, True North Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 151,556 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR), an estimated $5.99 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, True North Advisors, LLC increased its holding in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) by 151,556 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this purchase is $5.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the position’s value rose by $5.83 million, a figure that incorporates both the purchase and price changes.

What else to know

Following this buy, the FLXR position now stands at 2.28% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSE: LII: $76.95 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $76.04 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDX: $57.76 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $31.31 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVDS: $29.39 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.23, up 6.6% over the past year; one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 was (24.8) percentage points.

FLXR’s annualized dividend yield stood at 5.8% as of May 7, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.03 billion Dividend Yield 5.78% Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $39.23 1-Year Total Return 6.57%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation through a flexible, actively managed fixed income portfolio.

The fund is structured as an ETF.

Managed by TCW, the ETF targets investors seeking income and diversification within their fixed income allocation.

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on generating attractive income by investing across a broad spectrum of fixed income instruments. The fund leverages TCW's expertise to dynamically allocate assets, aiming to optimize risk-adjusted returns and respond to changing market environments. Its flexible mandate and disciplined investment process position it as a competitive solution for investors seeking both income and diversification within their fixed income allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

True North Advisors manages over $5 billion for high-net-worth families and business owners. Adding nearly $6 million to a bond fund during Q1 2026—increasing their stake by over 40%—suggests they see opportunity where bond markets have been turbulent.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF gives managers freedom to shift across different types of bonds, credit quality levels, and even currencies based on where they spot value. That flexibility matters when the fixed-income landscape is choppy. The fund can move between high-yield debt, investment-grade corporates, or international bonds depending on conditions.

Q1 saw inflation concerns push bond yields higher, which means bond prices fell. A sizable purchase during that period could reflect several views on where rates and bond prices are headed.

For investors considering flexible bond funds, the key question is whether you value active management enough to pay for it. These funds charge more than index bond funds because managers are making tactical calls about credit quality and duration. That flexibility can help during volatility, but only if the managers' calls prove right more often than wrong.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.