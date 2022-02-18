True Corp., Dtac To Create New Telecom-tech Company In Thailand

(RTTNews) - True Corp. and Total Access Communication or dtac said the Board of each company has approved the amalgamation and entered into an agreement to create a new telecom-tech company. The telecommunication business will remain core to the merged company. The current operations of each company will continue to run their businesses independently until the deal is completed, which is expected to be within 2022.

The new telecom-tech company, supported by sponsoring shareholders Charoen Pokphand Group and Telenor Group, aims to support Thailand's digital transformation in line with the Thailand 4.0 policy by bringing new partnerships and global technology advancements to Thailand. The new company, together with partners, plans to raise $100 million - $200 million in venture capital.

There will be a voluntary tender offer following regulatory approval where all shareholders of True and dtac will have the choice to participate in the tender or continue as shareholders in the amalgamated company. The outcome will determine the final equalized ownership percentage between C.P. Group and Telenor.

