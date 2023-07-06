News & Insights

US Markets

Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

July 06, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to try to convince American pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her "Eras Tour" in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said, replying late on Wednesday to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.

Swift's song "Cruel Summer", released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her "Lover" album.

The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.

It is not the first time that Swift's lack of Canadian stops has entered the political arena. Last month Conservative lawmaker Matt Jeneroux filed what he called an "official grievance" on social media imploring her to book some dates in Canada.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.