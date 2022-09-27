Trudeau starts tour of storm-hit Atlantic Canada as power outages persist

By Tuesday morning more than a quarter of electricity customers were still without power in Nova Scotia. Government officials have said it could take months before infrastructure could be fully restored.

Trudeau, who canceled a planned Japan trip for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is visiting the Atlantic provinces of Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Nova Scotia to meet with residents and emergency crews, and to survey the damage.

"The storm will likely cause record insured losses in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI," DBRS analysts said in a report.

However, the Atlantic Canada property insurance market is relatively small and losses should be manageable for the insurance industry, DBRS said.

Initial economic impact from the storm has also been felt by fishing companies, a key industry in Canada's Atlantic provinces.

"The financial support needed will be on many fronts, including infrastructures at Small Craft Harbours facilities, lost and damaged fishing vessels, and the lost gear either in destroyed or damaged sheds, or gear that was actively fishing in the water at the time of the storm," the Canadian Independent Fish Harvester's Federation said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3750 Canadian dollars)

