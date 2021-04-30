Trudeau says he learned of death of two Canadians in 'tragedy' at Mount Meron

April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he had learned of the death of two Canadians in "the tragedy during the Lag B'Omer celebrations at Mount Meron" in Israel.

Medical teams worked on Friday to identify 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival on the slopes of Mount Meron, with children among the dead.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

