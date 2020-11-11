US Markets

Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China's "coercive diplomacy"

Contributor
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his country would not cave in to pressure from China over the case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. warrant almost two years ago.

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his country would not cave in to pressure from China over the case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. warrant almost two years ago.

The case has caused a diplomatic chill between Canada and China, which soon after Meng's arrest detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges.

"We don't believe in coercive diplomacy and ... we actually deeply believe that if you start giving into that kind of pressure, you'll leave yourself worse off for the long term," Trudeau said in an interview during an FT online conference.

"China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us and we will ... give in, but that's exactly the opposite of our position," he said.

Meng has denied charges brought against her in the United States and is fighting extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular