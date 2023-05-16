Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security

By Hyonhee Shin and Ju-min Park

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his country is ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals and clean energy projects, and to fend off North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Addressing South Korea's parliament, Trudeau said Canada was committed to increase military engagement to mitigate threats to regional security, while working together with Seoul to denuclearise North Korea.

"Canada is ready to strengthen our partnership with friends like Korea on everything from critical minerals to high-tech innovation to clean energy solutions," Trudeau said.

"Canada is committed to increase not just our trade, but also our military engagement as a means of mitigating threats to regional security."

Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday in the first visit in nine years by a Canadian leader as the two countries seek to boost cooperation on security and critical minerals used in electric vehicle (EV), and celebrate the 60th anniversary of their relations.

Trudeau and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit and joint press conference later on Wednesday.

