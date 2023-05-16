News & Insights

Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with S.Korea on critical minerals, security

May 16, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his country is ready to partner with South Korean on critical minerals and clean energy projects.

Trudeau, who was addressing South Korea's parliament during a visit to the country, also said Canada was ready to increase military engagement to mitigate threats to regional security, including from North Korea.

