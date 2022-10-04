US Markets

Trudeau announces C$300 mln recovery fund for storm-hit eastern Canada

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN MORRIS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a C$300 million ($220.44 million) fund on Tuesday to help eastern Canadian regions recover from damage caused by powerful storm Fiona late last month.

"This funding will support projects to repair and rebuild storm damaged critical infrastructure ... help local businesses and communities rebuild and recover," Trudeau told reporters in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

($1 = 1.3609 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

