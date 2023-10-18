News & Insights

Truckmaker Volvo's Q3 adjusted operating profit up more than expected

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

October 18, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo VOLVb.ST reported on Wednesday a bigger than expected rise in quarterly adjusted operating profit and predicted the European and North American heavy trucks markets would slow next year.

Third-quarter adjusted operating profit was 19.1 billion crowns ($1.75 billion), up from 11.9 billion a year earlier and topping the 16.4 billion mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Volvo forecast the European and North American heavy truck markets would total 290,000 vehicles, respectively, in 2024.

It reiterated its heavy truck market forecast for North America for this year but raised its forecast for Europe to 340,000 trucks. Its previous forecast, given in July, had been for 330,000 units for each region.

