Truckmaker Volvo's CFO steps down

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Tina Hultkvist had resigned and the company had launched a search for her successor.

"Tina Hultkvist will leave her role with immediate effect but stands available to the company's disposal during 2023. The process of recruiting a successor has been initiated," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

