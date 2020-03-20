Truckmaker Volvo to put all 20,000 Swedish staff on temporary lay off-scheme

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST said on Friday it would put all its 20,000 staff in Sweden on short-term temporary lay off-scheme starting next week as it plans to close it's whole production system in the country.

"We have reached a frame agreement with the Swedish unions about short-term temporary lay offs of all employees in Sweden starting next week," a spokesman said.

"The exact details will be decided in local agreements. There will be expections, with key functions and so on."

